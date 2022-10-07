GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Grafton Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a vehicle break-in in the Blueville area.

The police department posted a surveillance video on its Facebook page Friday saying that it needs help identifying the man who was caught on camera. In the video, he is covering his face and wearing a baseball cap. The timestamp on the video shows it was taken at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Credit: Grafton Police Department

Click here to see the full video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grafton Police Department at 304-265-0101 or at 304-265-2524.

The Grafton Police Department isn’t the first law enforcement agency to ask for help identifying a suspect recently. On Tuesday, the Westover Police Department asked for help identifying a woman and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office also asked for help identifying a woman in a vehicle.