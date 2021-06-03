Grafton Police Department makes 2 drug arrests; officers still searching for 2 other people

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The Grafton Police Department conducted two drug raids on Wednesday with help from the West Virginia Corrections Special Operations K-9 Unit.

Nicholas Bartholow

The first was at a home on West Main Street, while the second was at a Sunset Terrace apartment, according to a press release.

The raid at the apartment led to two arrests, police said. Nicholas Bartholow, 37, is charged with three counts of conspiracy–delivery of a controlled substance, and Tabitha Hyde, 30, is charged with misdemeanor simple possession.

Tabitha Hyde

Police officers are still looking for Dianna Woodson, 47, who is wanted for conspiracy–delivery of a controlled substance, and Drew Britton, 33, who is wanted for two charges of delivery of a controlled substance, the release states.

Bartholow and Hyde are in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Additional charges may be brought, pending further investigation, police said.