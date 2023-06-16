GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The suspect in a shooting at Walmart in Grafton on Memorial Day has been released from the hospital and arraigned.

William Jenkins

Authorities responded to the store at around 2 p.m. on Memorial Day after 23-year-old William Jenkins, of Markleysburg, Pennsylvania, shot 26-year-old Clayton Anderson in the leg and hand while they were in the store. A total of 189 people witnessed the shooting.

After the shooting, authorities said Jenkins fled the scene and got into a pursuit with troopers. The chase stopped on East Grafton Road, where Jenkins was then taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Jenkins has been charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment involving a firearm and is being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $100,000 bail.

