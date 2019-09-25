Grafton woman arrested after deputies find meth during traffic stop

HOWESVILLE, W.Va. – A Grafton woman has been arrested after deputies said they found methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, September 24, Preston County deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Howesville area that matched the description of a larceny complaint from the Tunnelton area, according to a court documents. Deputies said that they observed the driver to be Sabra Ann McGinnis, of Grafton.

Sabra Ann McGinnis

During the traffic stop, deputies learned that McGinnis had an active warrant out of Monongalia County.

According to a criminal complaint, while McGinnis was seated in the rear of the cruiser, she began banging on the window to get the deputies’ attention. Deputies said that McGinnis confessed to have a bag of methamphetamine in her shirt and one bag in her pants which both weighed approximately 15.89 grams. McGinnis also stated to deputies that she sold meth to make money.

According court documents, McGinnis has been charged with possession with intent to deliver and is being held in TVRJ.