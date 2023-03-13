KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Grafton woman was charged after deputies found fentanyl and meth in the bottom of a Pringles can during a traffic stop in Preston County.

On March 11, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department were monitoring traffic in the are of W.Va. Rt. 92 and U.S. Rt. 50 when a vehicle passed by with “an apparent exhaust leak and a third brake light out,” according to a criminal complaint.

Ashley George

Deputies then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle at Evansville Pike and made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Ashley George, 35, of Grafton, who had two passengers in her vehicle. Deputies noted George “has been residing at a known drug residence in Fellowsville,” deputies said.

After George was unable to produce a working insurance card, deputies asked if a “K9 would smell any controlled substances in the car,” to which George stated “not that she knew of,” but when deputies asked “if she was sure of this she became silent,” according to the complaint.

When deputies asked what she had, George said she had “some heroin and reached into her bra” and handed deputies a small container of approximately 4 grams “of what actually appeared to be fentanyl,” deputies said.

At that point, the vehicle’s occupants were asked to exit, and when George exited the vehicle, deputies “noted a large was of cash protruding from George’s front pocket, to which she stated was her ‘ones’,” according to the complaint.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a Pringles can in George’s purse which “had underneath a pile of chips, a white container” with “approximately one ounce of methamphetamine and an approximate ounce of fentanyl,” deputies said.

Also in the search, deputies located a total of $1,237 in cash, a set of digital scales and a small black bag full of small gram bags, according to the complaint.

George has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.