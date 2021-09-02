Grant Town man charged with child sex crimes

Buddy Nolan

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County man is facing several child sex charges after a juvenile girl recently reported that he had assaulted her.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies have charged Buddy Nolan, 44 of Grant Town, with second degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child.

The alleged assault and abuse happened last year, the girl told deputies.

The girl described the incident, to investigators, as “painful.”

Nolan is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $50,012.