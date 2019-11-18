Granville man charged in Westover for alleged sexual abuse of minor

WESTOVER, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man is in police custody after allegedly touching a 10-year-old girl inappropriately.

On Nov. 14, officers with the Westover Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Dunkard Avenue in reference to a sexual assault call, according to a criminal complaint.

Jonathan Hunt

When officers arrived on scene, they were told by a woman at the residence that a 10-year-old girl had come to the woman and said that Jonathan Hunt, 64, of Granville, had grabbed a hold of the child and inappropriately touched her, officers said.

Hunt was visiting the residence, but had left prior to officers’ arrival, according to the complaint. Hunt is registered with the West Virginia State Police as a sex offender, officers said.

Later, Hunt was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained before police arrived at the residence on Dunard Avenue, according to the complaint.

Hunt is charged with first degree sexual abuse. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.