GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Granville Police Department is asking for help identifying two men.

In an email to 12 News, a detective with the Granville Police Department said he wants to speak with the two men about a purse that was taken out of a cart at the Town Center Walmart back on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The detective sent a photo that appears to be taken from the store’s surveillance footage as well.

A photo of two men that a detective with the Granville Police Department is seeking to identify. Credit: Granville Police Department

Granville’s police department can be contacted by phone at 304-599-5080.