GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Granville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two women.

Granville Police did not specify the nature of the incident its detectives are attempting to identify them in connection to.

The department shared a picture of the two of them walking into a store. At least one of the women appears to be wearing burgundy scrubs. The other appears to be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Two women that the Granville Police Department is attempting to identify. Credit: Granville Police Department.

Police are asking anyone who knows their identities to contact the Granville Police Department at 304-598-0035.