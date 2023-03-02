The men the Granville Police Department is asking for help identifying. Credit: Granville Police Department

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Granville Police Department ask asking for the public’s help in identifying three men.

On its Facebook page, the department shared two pictures that appear to be taken from a store’s surveillance footage.

One of the men is wearing black pants and a bright blue jacket with a hood. The other two men were wearing black pants and black puffer jackets. One of those men had red shoes on, and the other had black shoes on.

Granville Police did not specify where or when the photos are taken or what they are seeking to identify the men in connection to.

Anyone who knows their identities is asked to contact the Granville Police Department at 304-598-0035.