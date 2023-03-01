GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Granville Police Department is asking for help from the public identifying a suspect in a theft from Cricket Wireless.
Granville Police shared a picture taken from surveillance footage of the suspect. The footage is timestamped Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 2:50 p.m. The Cricket Wireless location in Granville is in Granville Square Shops on University Town Centre Drive.
The suspect appears to be a man wearing a camouflage baseball cap, sunglasses, a reddish hooded sweatshirt, jeans and brown workboots.
Anyone with information is asked to call 304-598-0035.