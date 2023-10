GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Granville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect who was spotted in a white van.

A Granville Police Detective said the suspect is believed to have used a stolen credit card at the Walmart at University Town Center.

12 News was sent photos taken from surveillance footage. The photo of the white van is dated Oct. 4 at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Photos of a suspect (left) and a vehicle (right) that the Granville Police Department is seeking help from the public identifying. Credit: Granville Police Department

Anyone who knows their identities is asked to contact the Granville Police Department at 304-598-0035.