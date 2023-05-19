ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after officers said they found drugs and a grenade during a routine traffic stop in Elkins.

On May 18, officers with the Elkins Police Department were conducting a routine patrol in Davis Avenue in Elkins when they observed a vehicle with an expired motor vehicle registration, according to a criminal complaint.

Shilyn Skubis

When officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Shilyn Skubis, 35, of Grafton, and noticed she “had a purse at her foot and was attempting to conceal it,” and that the bag “had a syringe on the top,” officers said.

At that point, officers had Skubis and the other passengers step out of the vehicle in order to to perform a pat down search; when one of the passengers got out of the vehicle, officers noted “a small piece of foil that appeared to have burnt residue on it,” which resulted in a search of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

During the search, officers located a black bag containing four plastic bags with 11.5 grams of presumed methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, empty bags, as well as 6.4 grams of presumed fentanyl, officers said.

Also during the search, officers located “what appeared to be a training grenade” under the back seat, and a bomb technician with the West Virginia State Police stated that “he was unable to determine if it was a training grenade or filled with explosives,” according to the complaint.

Skubis has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and illegal possession of an explosive device. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.