ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after he allegedly hit a 9-year-old girl “on her bottom” with a hair brush, leaving “bruising and red marks.”

Kevin White

Law enforcement were first told about the possible abuse on April 30 by Davis Medical Center staff, who said that the child had marks on her bottom, according to a criminal complaint.

On May 3, the child’s mother told deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office that the child said Kevin White, 55, had smacked her with a hairbrush when she got out of the shower while she was staying at his home. The girl repeated the details during an interview with the Randolph Tucker Child Advocacy Center Center, the complaint against White said.

White provided a written statement to the sheriff’s office that said the child had peed the bed the previous night and that he told her if she did again, “she would be smacked.” When the girl admitted the next morning that she had another accident, White “bent [her] over his knee and swatted her on the bottom 3 times” with a hairbrush.

The complaint said that he hit her “with enough force to leave bruising and red marks with the consistency and shape of hair brush.”

White has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury and is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $30,000 cash-only bail.