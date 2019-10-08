Harman man arrested after police say they found drugs, guns during traffic stop

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has been arrested after officers said the found drugs and two guns during a traffic stop in Elkins.

Brandin Carr

On Monday, October 7, officers with the Elkins Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired registration sticker, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said they approached the vehicle and identified the driver as Brandin Carr, 31, of Harman. Police said that Carr was acting nervous and that his breathing was erratic.

Officers said that as Carr was attempting to find the vehicle insurance card and registration in the glove box, they observed a black revolver laying behind the passenger seat on top of a black zipped bag. Officers then extracted Carr from the vehicle, at which point he admitted the revolver was his, according to the complaint. Officers then patted down Carr and found another firearm in his possession, the complaint stated.

Officers said that as they retrieved the revolver from the back seat, they observed the black zippered bag to be open and saw a bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine inside. During a search of the bag, officers said they located multiple baggies of a substance consistent with methamphetamine, several clear plastic baggies consistent with the sale and distribution of controlled substances, two digital scales with white residue on them, two .357 bullets matching the gun found in the vehicle and three methamphetamine “quick screen” urine test strips. Carr was also in possession of a large amount of cash, according to the complaint.

Officers said that after transporting Carr to Elkins City Hall for processing, Carr began to state that he “had the best dope around.”

Carr has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to court documents. Carr is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $50,000.