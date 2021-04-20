Harrison County child abuse trial enters 2nd day; doctor states boy’s death from blunt force trauma to head

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A trial continued Tuesday in Harrison County for a woman accused in the child abuse death of a boy.

Michelle Boggs is charged with death of a child by a parent, guardian, custodian or other person by child abuse in the death of five-year-old Keaton Boggs.

On Tuesday, a doctor in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Ruby Memorial Hospital testified about the nature of the injuries to Keaton Boggs. She performed a brain death test on the boy, as well, and listed his cause of death as brain damage due to non-accidental trauma.

As the jury was shown photos of the boy’s injuries, she stated that they were not something he did to himself, and she described graphic injuries.

The forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy also testified Tuesday. The jury saw photos from the autopsy, too. The pathologist said he determined the manner of death to be homicide, with the cause of death being blunt force trauma to the head.

A Child Protective Services worker took the stand and stated that it was obvious Keaton Boggs suffered abuse. The worker also said CPS was given guardianship of the boy when abuse was suspected.

A forensic nurse at Ruby Memorial Hospital testified that she conducted two exams of the child and described more than three dozen injuries, which the jury saw in photos. The nurse described it as the worst case she had ever seen.

The prosecution expects to call two more witnesses on Wednesday, while the defense plans to call two to three witnesses of its own when it has the case.