Harrison County couple charged after troopers find children ‘frequently left unsupervised’ in ‘home that is in deplorable condition’

WALLACE, W.Va. — A Harrison County couple has been charged after state troopers found children “frequently left unsupervised” in a “home that is in deplorable condition.”

Howard Lynch

On Aug. 31, troopers with the Bridgeport detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to assist with a child neglect complaint at a residence in Wallace, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived, they spoke with a social worker from the Harrison County Board of Education who told troopers that she arrived earlier that day to speak with Howard Lynch, 35; and Jennifer Lynch, 34, both of Wallace, about two children missing school the previous day, troopers said.

Jennifer Lynch

The social worker was only able to enter the house through the assistance of other individuals, and found three children “sleeping in the house by themselves,” according to the complaint.

At that time, the social worker was told that “the children are frequently left unsupervised,” and was also able to observe “knives, scissors, a propane torch, a smoking pipe for an illicit/illegal substance, animal fecal matter, mounds of clothes” and other garbage in the open and “accessible to the children,” troopers said.

Howard and Jennifer have been charged with three counts of child neglect creating risk of serious injury. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.