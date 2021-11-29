Harrison County couple charged after troopers receive tip of 2 juveniles being shown on Russia-based website

MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. — A Harrison County couple has been charged after troopers receive a tip of two juveniles being shown on a Russia-based website.

On Nov. 25, troopers with the Bridgeport detachment of the West Virginia State Police of “potential child sexual exploitation” occurring at a residence on Crossover Way in Meadowbrook, according to a criminal complaint.

Amanda Finch

When troopers reviewed the recording of a video stream from a Russia-based web platform, they saw two unsupervised juveniles, during which time, “unknown individuals attempted to sexually exploit the children via the internet,” troopers said.

In the video, troopers could see “one of the children playing with what appears to be a kitchen knife,” and according to the website’s account information, “the account belongs to Amanda Finch,” 37, of Meadowbrook, according to the complaint.

Thomas Wright

At that point, troopers responded to the residence for a welfare check and made contact with Finch who stated she also resided there with Thomas Wright, 40, of Meadowbrook, as well as two children, troopers said.

While in the residence, troopers observed “trash covering the floors and an odor which is consistent with decaying matter”; Wright had an active capias and was immediately taken into custody, according to the complaint.

During troopers’ attempt to arrest Finch, Wright “attempted to intervene” and he “had to be forcibly restrained,” troopers said.

Finch and Wright have been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. They are being held in North Central Jail on $15,000 bond.