Harrison County deputy injured trying to make arrest on federal warrant

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is facing a felony charge after allegedly injuring a sheriff’s deputy who was part of a team of officers trying to take the man into custody on a federal arrest warrant.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, Harrison County sheriff’s deputies and West Virginia State Police were helping the U.S. Marshal’s Service with an arrest warrant at a building off of Main Street in Lumberport.

Officers were looking for Joshua Menendez-Finch, 34 of Lumberport, they said.

When the officers got there, Menendez-Finch ran out the back door, ignoring officers who were telling him to stop and then jumped in the driver’s seat of Jeep Wrangler, according to court documents.

A sheriff’s deputy was trying to open the Jeep’s door, when Menendez-Finch drove off at “a high rate of acceleration,” causing the deputy to briefly be stuck on the moving vehicle, the documents said. The deputy ended up with a finger injury as a result.

The Jeep Menendez-Finch was driving turned out to be stolen from the Bridgeport area, deputies said.

He is charged with fleeing in a vehicle with bodily injury.

There is no word on what the federal arrest warrant was for. Menendez-Finch who had been convicted of felonies in both Harrison and Taylor counties, was sentenced to federal prison in 2017 on an illegal gun possession charge.