GYPSY, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred in Gypsy, W.Va. Friday night.

According to a WVSP release, troopers with the WVSP responded to “a drive by style shooting” at approximately 9:46 p.m. Upon arrival, troopers learned that multiple gunshots had been fired into a nearby residence from the roadway.

While no injuries were reported, the WVSP Crime Scene Team was activated and the investigation is ongoing.

Those with information about the shooting should contact the WVSP Bridgeport Detachment at 304-627-2300.