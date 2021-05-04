Harrison County grand jury releases indictments for May 2021 term

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County grand jury has released its list of indictments for the May 2021 term of court.

Among the people indicted is Kameron Moran, 23, of Shinnston. Moran is charged with negligent homicide and failure to reduce speed.

The indictment list has several people accused of fleeing from law enforcement.

Dustin Parker

This includes Dustin Parker, 26, of Clarksburg. He is charged with first-degree robbery, grand larceny, wanton endangerment involving a firearm and fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement showing a reckless indifference to the safety of others.

Parker is accused of stealing multiple vehicles, firing a gun and fleeing from deputies in Harrison County.

Jesse Tucker, 28, of Fairmont, is charged with soliciting a minor via computer. Tucker is accused of sending explicit photos to a teenage girl and requesting to see her naked.

Edward Yeager

Edward Yeager, 45, of Lumberport, is charged with eight counts of incest, eight counts of second-degree sexual assault and eight counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or a person in a position of trust.

Yeager is accused of sexually assaulting a girl beginning in 2017, when the girl was younger than 12.

Read the complete list of indictments here.