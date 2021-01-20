Harrison County grand jury returns indictments for January 2021 term of court

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County grand jury has released its list of indictments for the January 2021 term of court.

Antonio DeJesus

Among the people indicted is Antonio DeJesus, 34. He is charged with malicious assault; two counts of kidnapping; first-degree robbery; assault during the commission of a felony; use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony; two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm; and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

DeJesus is accused of shooting Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot last September during a carjacking.

Julio Escalante-Rodriguez, 42, of Clarksburg, is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault; two counts of first-degree sexual abuse; and two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust.

Timothy Goldsmith

Escalante-Rodriguez is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl on two occasions.

Timothy Goldsmith, 40, of Lost Creek, is charged with three counts of third-degree sexual assault and three counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or a person in a position of trust.

Goldsmith is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Taron Lackey

Taron Lackey, 29, of Clarksburg, is charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Lackey is accused of shooting a man last April during an argument in Clarksburg.

