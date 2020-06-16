Harrison County grand jury returns indictments for May 2020 term

Richard Booth

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County grand jury has returned indictments for the May 2020 term.

Among the people indicted is Richard Booth, 66, of Mt. Clare. Booth is charged with murder in the death of Joseph Fry.

Christopher Curia



Booth is accused of shooting Fry along Booth Road in Quiet Dell in September 2019.

Christopher Curia, 34, of Hepzibah, is charged with first-degree arson.

Curia is accused of setting fire to his mother’s home because he believed the house was cursed.

Kelly Scyoc (left,) Phillip Creamer (right)

Kelly Scyoc, 29, of Lumberport, and Phillip Creamer, 29, of Lumberport, are each charged with seven counts of possession with intent to deliver and two counts of conspiracy.

Christopher Watson

Christopher Watson 32, of Clarksburg, is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault.

Watson is accused of having a 12-year-old girl from Kentucky perform sex acts on him last September.

Read the complete list of indictments here.