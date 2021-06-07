Harrison County law enforcement executes search warrants in stolen catalytic converter case

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Investigators with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Bridgeport Police Department, the Clarksburg Police Department, the FBI and the WV Department of Revenue State Tax Office Criminal Investigation Division executed three search warrants, Monday, related to an ongoing investigation involving stolen catalytic convertors.

The search warrants were served at Deals on Wheels in the East View section of Harrison County, the Top Dog Diner, near Nutter Fort, and at a residence in the Liberty Addition area, according to a news release.

There have been ongoing thefts of catalytic convertors that have been plaguing all of Harrison County. The thefts are not only a local issue but a nationwide problem. This is the latest step in a more than nine month investigation, which takes time to properly investigate. Law enforcement is aware of the burden that these thefts have caused to the victims of these crimes and we thank them for their patience and understanding. Statement from Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

“Today’s events will definitely help to eradicate the current trends in catalytic converter thefts in the area,” Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny said.

There is no official word on pending charges or arrests.