Harrison County man accused of caring for children with drug items in the home

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is accused of caring for four children with drugs and drug paraphernalia in the home.

On May 18, the Nutter Fort Police Department went to Pennsylvania Avenue for a child neglect investigation, according to a criminal complaint.

Quinn Lyons

An officer spoke with the grandmother of the children, who said there was a man staying in the home who was placed as their guardian. She did not know his name, stating he is called “Q,” according to police. Further, she said the man was passed out on the couch.

After the officer entered, he woke up the man, identified as Quinn Lyons, 47, of Clarksburg. Lyons told police the children were in the bedroom, according to the complaint. The officer saw a 17-year-old girl sitting on a bed and an infant sleeping.

There were no sheets under the infant, and there was broken glass from a smoking device under where the infant was sleeping. The officer then contacted Child Protective Services, the complaint states.

The officer said he spoke with the father of the children, who stated that Lyons was placed in charge of the juveniles while he was out of town. The father had gone out of town on the previous day.

During a walk-through of the house, police said the condition of the home was deplorable, with animal feces throughout. Also, due to construction going on inside the home, there were tools and construction materials within access to the children.

Lyons was the custodian of the four children during the previous night, police said.

The officer found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the teenager’s bedroom, and there was no formula in the home for the infant, according to the complaint.

While at the police station, Lyons said he was at the home to help watch the kids, and that the older children were watching the younger children. When asked why he did not report the conditions to law enforcement, Lyons stated he did not think it was a situation that called for it, according to police.

When police asked Lyons if he had seen the downstairs of the home and how terrible the conditions were, he said he did not go to that part of the home, according to the complaint. Two other children stayed downstairs the night before, police said.

Lyons is charged with four counts of child neglect. He is in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $5,000.