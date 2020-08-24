Harrison County man accused of firing gun near Morgantown bar, possessing cocaine

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is accused of firing a gun while near a Morgantown bar and having cocaine in his possession.

On Aug. 21 at about 3:15 a.m., Morgantown police officers answered a shots fired call near 4th & Goal on Walnut Street. Officers said they were told of a black man wearing a tan shirt firing multiple rounds from a handgun into the air.

Officers found a man matching that description walking down Wall Street, near Vice Versa, according to a criminal complaint. As officers approached, the man started walking quickly in the other direction before police detained him at the intersection of Wall Street and High Street.

Alante Nelson

Police said while officers patted down the man, identified as Alante Nelson, 28, of Clarksburg, he became belligerent and was screaming and cursing at them while resisting. Nelson continually resisted and kept trying to pull away from officers during the pat down, according to the complaint.

While searching Nelson, officers said they found a plastic baggie containing a large amount of a powdery substance, confirmed to be cocaine, $2,980 in cash and a .380 Ruger LCP pistol with one round in the chamber and an empty magazine.

The cocaine weighed 12.4 grams, the complaint states.

Police said Nelson’s criminal history showed he had felony convictions for distributing narcotics, making him prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Nelson is charged with possession with intent to deliver and being a felon prohibited from possessing a firearm. He is in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $65,000.