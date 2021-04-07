Harrison County man accused of sexually assaulting and abusing young girl in 2017

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is facing several sex charges after he abused and assaulted a young girl in 2017, according to Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies.

Virgil Lamb

The child reported the incidents from early 2017 to her therapist and during an interview with at the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center.

Investigators also interviewed the girl’s mother, who admitted to witnessing the incidents and participating in them.

Deputies have charged Virgil Lamb, 43 of Mount Clare, with first degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.

The child’s mother was not named in Lamb’s criminal complaint but charges are expected to be filed against her at a later date.

Lamb is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, with no bail currently set.