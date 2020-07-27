Harrison County man admits to having more than 500 grams of methamphetamine

Joseph Hobbs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man has admitted to a federal methamphetamine charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Joseph “Joe” Hobbs, 38 of Reynodsville, pleaded guilty, Monday, before U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh, to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine.” Hobbs admitted to having more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in Harrison County in February 2020.

Hobbs faces at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Hobbs was first indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2020. A grand jury issued a superseding indictment against Hobbs and five others in June 2020.

The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Hobbs is being held in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting sentencing.

