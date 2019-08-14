Harrison County man admits to performing sexual acts on 6-year-old girl

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man appeared in Harrison County Circuit Court on Wednesday and admitted to performing sexual acts on a 6-year-old girl.

Christopher Whitehair was facing multiple charges, including first degree sexual assault; sexual abuse by a parent/guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust; incest; and first degree sexual abuse.

Christopher Whitehair

In court on Wednesday, Whitehair admitted to performing sexual acts on a 6-year-old girl when he was 32-years-old.

Whitehair pleaded guilty to sexual abuse by a parent/guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust, incest and first degree sexual abuse. The state dismissed two charges, including the charge of first degree sexual assault.

Judge Christopher McCarthy said Whitehair must complete DNA and HIV testing before his guilty plea can be accepted. Judge McCarthy said he will accept and sentence Whitehair then. Whitehair will appear in court again on September 23 at 1:30 p.m.