Harrison County man admits to selling methamphetamine

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man has admitted in federal court to selling methamphetamine.

John Lyons, 46, of Salem, admitted to distributing methamphetamine near a playground, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Lyons pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine in proximity to a protected location. Lyons admitted to selling methamphetamine near Jackson Park playground in Harrison County in February 2017, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Lyons faces at least one year and up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $2 million.

The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.