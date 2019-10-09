Harrison County man arrested after police say they find drugs, gun during traffic stop

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County man has been arrested after officers said they found multiple drugs, paraphernalia and a loaded gun during a traffic stop.

On Sunday, October 6, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department observed a vehicle traveling northbound on I-79 near mile marker 121 at 80 mph in a 70-mph zone, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said they conducted a traffic stop just north of the mile marker 123 entrance ramp to I-79.

Officers said that when the vehicle came to a stop, the driver of the vehicle was observed making short, quick movements and appeared to be stuffing something under the driver’s seat. The driver of the vehicle was later identified as James Gillespie, 43, of Shinnston, according to the complaint.

James Gillespie

Officers said that when they asked Gillespie for for his driver’s information, he appeared to act extremely nervous, fumbled through his paperwork, had visibly shaky hands and stuttered as he spoke.

Officers then had Gillespie exit the vehicle, began writing a written warrant for the speeding violation and asked for his consent to search the vehicle. However, Gillespie said he couldn’t give police consent because the vehicle didn’t belong to him, according to the complaint. Officers told Gillespie he could still provide consent to police to search the vehicle, but Gillespie said he didn’t want to, according to the complaint.

Officers said they contacted dispatch for a K9 unit to come perform an exterior free air sniff around the vehicle. Officers said that once the K9 unit arrived, it showed a positive indication for the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located approximately 4.3 grams of methamphetamine, 10 Oxycodone pills, approximately $1,586 in cash, a .380 pistol with approximately six rounds in the magazine and one set of digital scales, according to the complaint.

Gillespie has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Oxycodone and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court documents.