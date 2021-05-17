Harrison County man arrested following stabbing incident

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is accused of stabbing another man during an incident on May 16.

John Emerson

According to a criminal complaint, John Emerson, 34, of Shinnston, stabbed Matthew Cross multiple times with a knife.

The incident happened on Linn Hollow Road, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Cross was transported for emergency surgery due to his injuries, deputies said.

The stabbing occurred during a confrontation following an argument the men were having, according to the complaint.

Emerson is charged with malicious assault. He is in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $20,000.