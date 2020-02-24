Harrison County man charged after testing positive for alcohol after police chase in Clarksburg, police say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Marion County man is in custody after his breath tested positive for alcohol after a police pursuit in Clarksburg, police said.

On Feb. 23, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department observed a black Toyota pass them at a high rate of speed on W.Va. Rt. 20 near W.Va. Rt. 50 in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

James Secreto

When officers activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren in an attempt to pull over the vehicle, the driver, identified James Secreto, 20, of Meadowbrook, drove through a red light at Joyce Street and Rt. 50 while failing to yield to another vehicle coming through a green light, officers said.

While on the Rt. 50 exit, officers said Secreto sped the Toyota up to 80-90 miles per hour on the eastbound lane, often swerving into different lanes and almost colliding with two tractor-trailers, according to the complaint, then attempting to squeeze between a Waste Management truck and guard rail.

The vehicle crashed into the opposite guardrail after Secreto attempted the maneuver, and his vehicle became disabled as a result, at which point officers detained Secreto and found that he was showing signs of impairment, officers said.

A preliminary breath test showed that Secreto’s breath had signs of alcohol, but he refused to take a secondary test, according to the complaint.

Secreto is charged with fleeing DUI. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.