Harrison County man charged after testing positive for alcohol after police chase in Clarksburg, police say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Marion County man is in custody after his breath tested positive for alcohol after a police pursuit in Clarksburg, police said.
On Feb. 23, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department observed a black Toyota pass them at a high rate of speed on W.Va. Rt. 20 near W.Va. Rt. 50 in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.
When officers activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren in an attempt to pull over the vehicle, the driver, identified James Secreto, 20, of Meadowbrook, drove through a red light at Joyce Street and Rt. 50 while failing to yield to another vehicle coming through a green light, officers said.
While on the Rt. 50 exit, officers said Secreto sped the Toyota up to 80-90 miles per hour on the eastbound lane, often swerving into different lanes and almost colliding with two tractor-trailers, according to the complaint, then attempting to squeeze between a Waste Management truck and guard rail.
The vehicle crashed into the opposite guardrail after Secreto attempted the maneuver, and his vehicle became disabled as a result, at which point officers detained Secreto and found that he was showing signs of impairment, officers said.
A preliminary breath test showed that Secreto’s breath had signs of alcohol, but he refused to take a secondary test, according to the complaint.
Secreto is charged with fleeing DUI. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.