Harrison County man charged for allegedly slapping 3-year-old child for locking keys in his car

MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. — A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly hit a boy in the face for locking his keys in his car.

On April 29, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a domestic incident at a residence on Cartman Street in Meadowbrook, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher Crayton

On the call, deputies were alerted to a report that Christopher Crayton, 27, of Meadowbrook, was being physical with children at the Cartman Street residence, deputies said.

When deputies arrived on scene, they say two adult males standing on the porch, one of whom was Crayton, and deputies explained the reason why they were there, according to the criminal complaint.

Crayton told deputies that the children were inside the residence with a female who lived there, and when she came to the door, deputies asked if she could accompany them while they went to check on the children, deputies said.

A deputy remained outside with Crayton and the other man as other deputies entered the residence with the female to check the welfare of the children inside, according to the complaint, and deputies met with a boy and a girl in a bedroom.

Deputies asked if there were any more children in the home, and they were told that there was a separate bedroom with a 3-year-old boy inside, deputies said, and when deputies entered the room and sat down next to the child, they were told that Crayton “hit the boy.”

The female resident who had accompanied deputies into the home told them that Crayton had “been physically abusing the child” before deputies arrived on scene because Crayton blamed the boy for “locking keys in a vehicle,” according to the complaint.

On the side of the boy’s face, deputies could see “a visible red and purple in color hand print appearing to have been caused recently and resembling the size and shape of and adult right hand,” deputies said, and they also observed “visible red and purple in color marks that appeared to also have been caused by recent physical abuse” on the boy’s neck and left shoulder.

Crayton has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.