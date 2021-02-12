Harrison County man charged with arson for burning his own home

Donald Halpenny

ENTERPRISE, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is facing several charges after West Virginia State Fire Marshals said he set fire to his own home.

Donald Halpenny, 35 of Shinnston, caused significant damage to his home at 2355 Hood Ave., with a fire on January 14, fire marshals said. Seven fire departments were called out to battle the fire.

Jan. 14 fire on Hood Avenue

Halpenny is charged with one count of first-degree arson and one count of burning insured property.

He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with no bail set as of the writing of this story.

Damage to the Hood Avenue house, courtesy of the WV State Fire Marshal

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s arson hotline can be reached at 800-233-FIRE.