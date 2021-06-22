Harrison County man charged with child abuse after troopers say he paddled 6-year-old

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is facing a child abuse charge after a West Virginia State Police investigation found that he injured a six-year-old boy with a paddle.

State troopers began their investigation when the boy’s mother reported the abuse after he spent several days with James Dennison, 41 of Clarksburg and his girlfriend, according to court documents.

During an interview at the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center, the young boy said that Dennison hit him with a paddle “a lot” and that “it hurt.”

In an exam at Ruby Memorial Hospital, in Morgantown, a nurse found bruises on the boy’s buttocks, Dennison’s criminal complaint said.

When troopers interviewed Dennison, he denied the allegations, but when asked to take a polygraph test, he instead choose to seek legal representation, investigators said.

Troopers were then able to get a search warrant for Dennison’s home, where they found a “paddle-like instrument.”

Dennison is charge with child abuse resulting in injury. He was released from jail on bail.