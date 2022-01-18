Harrison County man charged with sexual abuse involving teen girl & adult woman

GYPSY, W.Va. — A man has been charged after making “sexual contact” with an adult woman and a teenage girl without their consent in Harrison County.

Roger Cain

According to a complaint filed by the Bridgeport detachment of the West Virginia State Police, on Dec. 10, 2021, a man subjected a woman and an underaged girl “to sexual contact without consent.”

During an interview with the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center, the teen disclosed that Roger Cain, 40, of Gypsy made “sexual contact” with her and the adult victim, troopers said.

Troopers spoke with the adult victim of the incident, and she verified that Cain had done so on Dec. 10, according to the complaint.

Cain has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.