Harrison County man charged with sexual abuse involving teen girl & adult woman

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GYPSY, W.Va. — A man has been charged after making “sexual contact” with an adult woman and a teenage girl without their consent in Harrison County.

Roger Cain

According to a complaint filed by the Bridgeport detachment of the West Virginia State Police, on Dec. 10, 2021, a man subjected a woman and an underaged girl “to sexual contact without consent.”

During an interview with the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center, the teen disclosed that Roger Cain, 40, of Gypsy made “sexual contact” with her and the adult victim, troopers said.

Troopers spoke with the adult victim of the incident, and she verified that Cain had done so on Dec. 10, according to the complaint.

Cain has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories