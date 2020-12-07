Harrison County man charged with sexually abusing 11-year-old girl

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is facing a felony sex charge in Marion County.

Detectives with the Fairmont Police Department attended an interview with an 11-year-old girl at the Child Advocacy Center.

Timothy Cox

During the interview, the girl said that Timothy Cox, 31 of Bridgeport touched her inappropriately and had inappropriate communications through SnapChat, court documents said.

The SnapChat communications included Cox sending sexual videos of himself and requesting similar videos from the girl, according to Cox’s criminal complaint.

Detectives found photos of Cox on the girl’s phone, the complaint said.

Cox is charged with first degree sexual abuse against a victim under 12 years old.

He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $100,000.