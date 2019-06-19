Harrison County man convicted of federal drug and meth charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Following a two-day trial in U.S. District Court, a Harrison County man was found guilty of drug and firearms charges, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced Wednesday.

Robert Junkins

A jury deliberated for less than an hour before finding Robert Junkins, 50 of Clarksburg, guilty of two counts of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” one count of “Possession of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Offense,” and two counts of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.”

Junkins had methamphetamine in his possession on three separate occasions. Having been convicted of a felony drug offense, Junkins also illegally had several firearms and ammunition. The crimes occurred in August and September 2017 and November 2018 in Harrison County.

Junkins faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each the possession of methamphetamine counts, not less than five years and up to 40 years behind bars and fine of up to $250,000 for the firearm possession during a drug offense count, and up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the unlawful firearms possession counts.

Junkins is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, pending his sentencing and transfer to a federal facility.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Elkins Police Department investigated the case.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided over the trial.