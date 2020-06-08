Harrison County man faces assault and strangulation charges after victim claims he raped her in Doddridge County, deputies say

WEST UNION, W.Va. — A Spelter man has been charged with malicious assault and strangulation after breaking into a woman’s home in Doddridge County and allegedly attacking and raping her, according to Doddridge County Sheriff’s deputies.

During an interview with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department, a victim gave testimony on an incident that happened at her home on June 3, according to a criminal complaint.

George McElroy

In the interview, the victim stated that while she was asleep in bed with her daughter, George McElroy, 48, of Spelter, broke down the door to her bedroom, deputies said.

When the victim went out of the room to speak with McElroy, he “grabbed her by the throat strangling her,” according to the complaint.

The victim was able to get McElroy off of her, but then he “pulled her to the couch, pulled her pants off, and raped her,” she told deputies, and that once “he finished raping her,” McElroy claimed that he would “slit her throat.”

When the victim was able to get out of the house, she went to her neighbor’s home and used their phone due to McElroy stealing her cell phone and leaving the residence with it, deputies said.

When deputies met with the victim, they observed “red marks on the victim’s neck, upper chest area, her left should, and a laceration on her left middle finger,” and when deputies looked at the residence, they found a window with ripped plastic, which deputies claimed was the only way he could have broken into the residence, according to the complaint.

Also, during the interview, deputies observed the victim with bruising on both sides of her neck, as well as her voice being “very coarse,” deputies said.

McElroy has been charged with malicious assault and strangulation. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.