Harrison County man faces host of charges after deputies find child porn on his phone

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. — A man has been charged with having child pornography on his phone while failing to register the phone, with state police, as he was required to do as a sex offender in Harrison County.

Michael Menendez

On Nov. 11, a probation officer seized a cell phone from an individual who violated his probation by failing to register it with authorities, according to a criminal complaint.

The individual, Michael Menendez, 31, of Mount Clare, had a cell phone which contained two videos and 12 images of child pornography, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said.

From W.Va. Code, the images and videos combined “converts to 162 images,” according to the complaint.

Menendez has been charged with failure to register as a sex offender, probation violation and distributing/exhibiting material depicting minors. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.