Harrison County man faces sex charges following incident with teen girl

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is facing charges after he sexually assaulted and abused a teen girl, West Virginia State Police allege.

The incident happened in May 2020, when Delbert Davis, Jr., 21 of Salem, gave the girl marijuana and then assaulted her, troopers said.

Delbert Davis, Jr.

During an interview with the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center, the victim said that she told Davis repeatedly to “stop,” but that he didn’t, according to court documents.

Davis told state police that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time and denied having assaulted the girl.

One description Davis gave investigators of the night in question was disputed by another witness, Davis’ criminal complaint explained.

Another witness also told state police that Davis visited his house on that night, seeming nervous at the time, and told him he was uncomfortable with the “sexual nature of the conversation” he had with the girl, the complaint went on to say.

Davis is charged with felony counts of third degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust to a child.

He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $20,000.