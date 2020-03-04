Harrison County man facing federal drug and firearms indictment

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man has been indicted on federal drug and firearms charges.

Frank Horner III

Frank Horner III, 27, of Clarksburg, was indicted on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of firearm, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Horner is accused of having methamphetamine in October 2019 in Harrison County. Horner, prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior felony conviction, is also accused of having a .22LR caliber semi-automatic pistol in October 2019 in Harrison County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Horner faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million for the drug count and up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms count.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Probation Office investigated.

