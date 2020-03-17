Harrison County man facing federal methamphetamine distribution charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man has been charged with methamphetamine distribution.

Joseph Hobbs

A federal grand jury indicted Joseph Hobbs, 38, of Reynoldsville, on drug charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Hobbs, also known as “Joe,” was indicted on three counts of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Hobbs is accused of selling more than two and a half pounds of methamphetamine for a total of $12,250 in January and February 2020 in Harrison County. He is also accused of having more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in Harrison County in February 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Agents seized more than 21 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 4,000 stamps of fentanyl, along with approximately $60,000 in cash and dozens of firearms as a part of the investigation.

Hobbs faces at least five years and up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $10 million for each of the distribution counts. He faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million for the possession count.

The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.