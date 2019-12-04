Harrison County Man facing multiple charges after two separate police chases

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Harrison County man is facing multiple charges after two separate vehicle chases lead to his arrest in Marion County.

On Nov. 25, officers with the Shinnston Police Department responded to a Family Dollar store in Shinnston in reference to a man reported as having his head resting on his vehicle’s steering wheel and being in the business’s parking lot, according to a complaint.

Nicholas Littleton

When officers made contact with the man in the vehicle, later identified as Nicholas Littleton, 32, of Hepzibah, he responded, but immediately sped off from the parking lot, officers said.

The vehicle was a Chevrolet Silverado with black paint on the sides, and the hood with the original tan color of the vehicle, according to the complaint. Officers then followed the truck, initiating hazard lights and sirens as they did so, officers said.

The pursuit traveled onto South Pike Street, where Littleton began to accelerate in his truck before making a turn onto Charles Street, where officers saw the truck crest a hill and almost strike a guardrail, according to the complaint.

When officers crested the hill, they saw a motorcycle and coal truck had pulled to the side of the road to avoid Littleton’s truck, officers said. At this point, Shinnston officers had to call off the pursuit due to the dangerous speeds Littleton was travelling and the danger to a number of other vehicles on the road at the time, according to the complaint.

After that incident, officers learned that Littleton’s license had been suspended for unpaid citations, officers said.

On Dec. 2, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were performing a reoutine patrol on Parkside Drive in Fairmont when they found a Chevrolet matching the description of Littleton’s parked at the top of the road, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies passed the vehicle, it began to drive away, and deputies began to turn around to follow due to the truck’s registration lights not being functional, deputies said.

As deputies were turning, Littleton attempted to drive around the cruiser and gain speed as it drove to the bottom of Parkside Drive, according to the complaint. Deputies activated their emergency lights and siren in an attempt to get Littleton to stop, but he continued to gain speed and attempt to flee, deputies said.

During the pursuit, deputies said that Littleton’s vehicle reached speeds of 44 miles per hour in a posted 25 mile per hour zone, also travelling the wrong direction on the Gateway Connector in Fairmont, according to the complaint.

The pursuit ended when Littleton stopped the truck on Dayton Street in Fairmont and Littleton, along with another individual, exited the truck and was detained by deputies, deputies said.

Deputies were advised that the truck came back as stolen, according to the complaint.

Littleton is charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods, fleeing in a vehicle, two counts of fleeing with reckless indifference, as well as other charges for prior incidents. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $310,012 bond.