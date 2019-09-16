Harrison County man facing murder charge appears in court

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man who was charged with murder earlier this month appeared in court on Monday.

Richard Booth

Richard Booth, 65, of Mount Clare is accused of shooting and killing Joseph Fry on Booth Road in Quiet Dell on September 5. Booth was arrested early the following morning and charged with murder

Booth appeared in Harrison County Magistrate Court on Monday, where he decided to waive his preliminary hearing. Magistrate Tammy Marple decided to continue the hearing until Booth’s co-council could be present.