CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Earlier this week, a Harrison County man was found guilty of illegally possessing an assault rifle and tampering with a witness in order to cover up a crime.

Charles Wable

After a two-day trial, Charles Raymond Wable, 62, of Shinnston was found guilty by a federal jury, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Due to prior drug convictions, Wable was prohibited from owning firearms and was also under supervision from the U.S. Probation Office. During a home check, officers found a loaded assault rifle under his bed. During a hearing in federal court to revoke his probation, Wable had someone falsely testify about the ownership of the firearm.

On top of the previous drug infractions, Wable was also previously charged in 2019 by Harrison County Deputies for fleeing with reckless indifference.

Wable will be sentenced on Aug. 2, 2023, and faces up to 10 years in prison for the firearms charge and up to 20 years in prison for witness tampering. A federal district court judge will determine his sentence after reviewing and considering U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors regarding this case.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Probation Office investigated this case. Assistance U.S. Attorneys Brandon Flower and Andrew Cogar prosecuted on behalf of the U.S. Government. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over this case.