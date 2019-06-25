Harrison County man, Gilmer County man arrested on drug charges after being found passed out in vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Two people have been arrested on drug charges after police said they were found passed out in a vehicle with heroin in their possession at the rest stop on I-79 in Bridgeport.

On June 16 at 8:20 a.m. officers with the Bridgeport Police Department arrived at the rest stop on I-79 in Bridgeport near mile marker 123. Upon arrival, officers noticed a parked vehicle with two men passed out inside.

An officer on scene approached the vehicle to check on the passengers and opened the passenger-side door after observing aluminum foil in the center console and a scale in the passenger side door, according to the criminal complaint.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Andrew Lowther, 34, of Flatwoods and the passenger was identified as Nicholas Thompson, 29 of Stouts Mills, according to court documents. Lowther then stepped out of the vehicle and gave officers permission to search his pockets. While doing so, officers said they recovered a snort pipe and a little black case containing a white substance that Lowther stated was heroin, according to the criminal complaint. When police asked Lowther where he got the heroin, he stated he had been driving for Thompson in exchange for heroin, court documents stated.

Nicholas Thompson

Police then removed Thompson from the vehicle and detained him. Officers then patted Thompson down and recovered a pill bottle, two large baggies containing a white substance, two glass pipes and a plastic snort pipe from his possession, according to a criminal complaint. Police said other drug paraphernalia was recovered from the vehicle and both Lowther and Thompson were placed into custody.

The white substance found by police tested positive for heroin, according to court documents. After weighing the heroin, it was determined that Lowther was in possession of 4.68 grams of heroin and Thompson was in possession of 33.49 grams.

Lowther has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and Thompson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents.