Harrison County man in custody after alleged shooting incident in Lost Creek

LOST CREEK, W.Va. — A Harrison County man is in custody after a shooting incident in Lost Creek that ended with deputies talking him into exiting his residence and giving up without any further incident.

On April 9, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of shots fired at a residence on Savannah Rose Ln. in Lost Creek, according to a criminal complaint.

Danny Crippin

The person who informed officers of the incident stated that Danny Crippin, 52, of Lost Creek, was firing shots out of the window of the residence, and when deputies arrived on scene, they heard shots being fired from the house, deputies said.

One of the deputies saw Crippin point a gun at him from inside the house, and deputies then attempted negotiations with Crippin, and, “after some time,” Crippin agreed to exit the home and turned himself in, according to the complaint.

When deputies entered the house after Crippin was apprehended, they found multiple bullet holes inside that could be seen from outside of the house, and some of the holes were in the direction of W.Va. Rt. 270 in the direction of a house across the street, deputies said.

According to the complaint, no one was harmed in the incident.

Crippin is charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.