Harrison County man in custody after multi-county motorcycle pursuit Saturday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is in custody after a three-county pursuit on Saturday.

According to a criminal complaint, an undersigned West Virginia State Trooper was conducting a routine road patrol on I-79 at the 140 mile marker in Marion County. The trooper was using a handheld LIDAR (laser) unit to monitor the speed of northbound traffic when a yellow motorcycle was clocked traveling at 98 miles per hour.

Caleb Heberlig

The driver of the yellow 2008 Kawasaki was identified as Caleb Heberlig, 27, of Harrison County. Heberlig was arrested in Preston County and charged with Fleeing with Reckless indifference.

The complaint said that the trooper then turned on his emergency lights and sirens. The trooper called out the pursuit with his primary dispatch, State Police Fairmont Communications, while at the same time the vehicle began to increase speed, passing multiple cars and swerving between lanes abruptly on both the left and right lanes at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

According to the complaint, the trooper continued the pursuit northbound at speeds exceeding 125 mph. Heberlig continued passing motorists until it abruptly exited at the Goshen Road, 146 exit, where he failed to stop at the stop sign located at the end of the exit ramp and continued back up the entrance ramp at approximately 90 mph.

The pursuit continued northbound with Heberlig, gaining speeds of up to 120 miles per hour, continuing through Monongalia County and making their way onto I-68 eastbound, according to court documents.

The vehicle then continued into Preston County and exited off of the Coopers Rock, exit 15, where Heberlig completely disregarded the stop sign at the end of the ramp and narrowly avoided a collision with a white colored SUV which was travelling westbound on Cooper’s Rock Road and nearly caused the trooper to collide with the SUV, according to court documents.

The complaint said that Heberlig then re-entered I-68 eastbound once more, continuing to drive in a reckless manner. Additional units joined the pursuit and the vehicle eventually stopped around mile marker 26.5. Heberlig was taken into custody by the trooper without further incident.

Heberlig was found to have a suspended WV operator’s license for an unpaid citation with an effective suspension date of May 24, 2019 and no motorcycle endorsement. The motorcycle was found to display an improper registration plate and had no valid insurance policy, according to court documents.